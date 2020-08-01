Ben&Ben reaches 1M subs on YouTube, promises to cover K-pop songs in new ‘BBTV’ series

Award-winning folk-pop band Ben&Ben will be making good on its promise to cover K-pop songs as the band’s YouTube channel has finally gained 1 million subscribers.

After reaching the milestone, the band made a short video announcement for the Aug. 5 launch of its upcoming “BBTV” series on YouTube where they will do the said K-pop covers.

“[Bilang] thank you sa (As thank you for the) 1M subs, we’re launching a brand new series on our YT channel called ‘BBTV,’ next [Wednesday],” the band revealed on YouTube yesterday, July 31.

“[Andun] yung Pagtingin headbang version, [K-pop] covers, musicmusicmusic, kwentuhan, daily life, kasabawan. kitakits!” Ben&Ben shared. The crew noted that they will be posting content for BBTV every Wednesday.

(Our K-pop covers, music, chitchat, daily life and foolishness will all be part of the series. See you there!)

Ben&Ben’s announcement to include K-pop covers in its content lineup comes after the band went trending in South Korea in late July.

The band topped the South Korean streaming site Melon Realtime Search Chart and occupied the second, third, sixth and seventh spots as well for its 2017 hit “Leaves.”

In the video, the members of the nine-piece band also announced that they have been living together for quite some time now and have already started writing for the second Ben&Ben album. /ra