National Artist for Visual Arts Arturo Luz passes away at 94

MANILA, Philippines — National Artist for Visual Arts Arturo Luz died on Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021.

He was 94.

Luz’s family announced his death on social media.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my father, our beloved National Artist, Arturo Luz. He peacefully joined his Creator at 8:45 this evening, and I stood by his side as he took his last breath,” said his daughter, Angela, on Facebook.

“God blessed my father with 94 of the most wonderful years on earth. He enriched our lives with his art, with his incredible talent and his genius,” she added.

Luz, a painter and sculptor, was born on Nov. 20, 1926 and was known for being one of the founding members of the modern Neo-realist school in Philippine art.

He took up fine arts the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, and later at the Art School of the Brooklyn Museum in New York, and at the Académie Grade Chaumière in Paris.

Some of his international shows were: Philippine Cultural Exhibition in New York in 1953, Arte de America y España in 1963, the 11th São Paolo Biennial in 1971, the Tokyo International Print Biennial in 1974, and the 8th British International Print Biennale in 1984.

In 1997, he was named National Artist for his significant contribution to the development of Philippine arts.