Huge discounts at SM City Cebu 3-Day Mid-Year Sale

It’s SM City Cebu’s 3-Day Mid-Year Sale on June 4, 5, and 6! Shop and get up to 70% off on great finds mallwide!

Start early to get the first dibs on the best items on sale! Shopping gets even more exciting when you present your SM Advantage, Prestige, or BDO Reward cards to avail of additional discounts and special promos from participating stores during the 3-day sale.

Time to do a closet overhaul. From casual staples such as tees and jeans to dresses, jackets and shoes for the office, you are sure to find them among the selected marked-down items up to 70% off at the SM Store.

It is also the perfect time to redecorate your homes with Our Home. Check-out the wide –array of choices of pillows to give your living room a refreshing touch-up as sizzling summer approaches, or good food enjoyed in rustic charm makes for a more memorable dining experience, or rest easy with Bedroom selections of great designs and great prices.

For more details and mall updates, check-out SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

Shoppers also have the option to go cashless by using Paymaya, Gcash, or bank credit cards for a safe and contactless shopping experience.

For everyone’s safety, SM City Cebu’s sanitation team works round the clock to clean the malls especially the stores before opening, during mall hours, and before closing.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own alcohol, maintain social distancing, and wear face mask and full face shield at all times.

For more details and mall updates, check-out SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

ADVERTORIAL