PRO-7 chief: No more ‘padrino system’ in PNP recruitment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) will adopt the newly launched ‘Faceless, Nameless, Registration system’ for their recruitment process this year.

The system was simultaneously launched on Thursday, May 27, 2021, led by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Guillermo Eleazar.

The PNP targets around 17,000 recruits nationwide to replace police scalawags in line with Eleazar’s ‘internal cleansing policy’.

PRO-7 chief Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo said that they will implement this in pursuit of their efforts also in stopping the ‘padrino system’. He further said that they will utilize the QR code and adopt the Online Recruitment Encrypting System to hide the identities of the applicants. With this, they will be able to avoid backers among the recruits and the basis for the recruitment will fall down to the established qualifications alone.

“Kinsa to pinaka maayo, sila raju’y makasulod sa PNP,” he said.

(Only those who are really good will be able to join the PNP.)

For those applicants who wish to join the PNP service, they can visit and register at the PNP website.

The applicants will be given a QR code that they must use instead of inputting their names and including their faces in processing their applications.

“Kini siya, online na ni sya nga registration unya, wala ni syay pangalan, walay nawong QR code lang. Para ang mahitabo, ang pinaka best lang ang mapasok sa PNP,” Montejo said.

(In this online system, there’ll be no name, no face, just a QR code. This so that only the best can join the PNP.)

Montejo added that there were no changes in the requirements nor qualifications established aside from this newly implemented system. He further said that for this year, PRO-7 targets 650 PNP recruits.

Apart from eradicating the ‘padrino system’, this is also beneficial in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic wherein mass gatherings are strictly prohibited since registration will be processed online.

“Kay una,dili na kinahanglan ug hago pa og (travel) atong mga aplikante,unya sa mga safety health protocol,nakatabang pud kay wala may face to face not unless pareha anang sa BMI,”Montejo said.

Montejo also said that the system would help them choose the best and the most qualified applicants based on their qualifications not on their names.

“The best and most qualified lang gyud ang makasulod, kung naa kay deperensya, ay wala,out kana,”said Montejo

