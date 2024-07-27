Torregosa completes golden treble in final PRISAA Nat’l appearance

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol— Artjoy Torregosa, one of Cebu’s premier long-distance runners, concluded her collegiate athletic career on a high note, making her final appearance at the PRISAA Nationals a memorable one.

Representing Central Visayas at the 2024 National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games, Torregosa achieved a remarkable feat by securing three gold medals, and a new meet record. Her extraordinary performance earned her the “Most Outstanding Athlete” award in track and field.

The 25-year-old from Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte, capped off her illustrious career with a golden treble, dominating the 10,000-meter run in the women’s senior division on July 25 at the Bicol University (BU) oval.

She finished with a time of 39 minutes and 26.9 seconds, outpacing Soccsksargen’s Leedy Erika Villamonte (45:26.2) and Ara Tang (46:03.0) in a decisive victory.

“I’m thrilled to have won three gold medals in my events,” Torregosa shared with CDN Digital.

“My coach, Arvin Loberanis, and I aimed to break all the records, but I’m proud to have set a new one in the 5km.”

Torregosa matched her three-gold medal performance from last year’s National PRISAA Games in Zamboanga City, a testament to her consistency and skill.

“I’m incredibly happy to have achieved this, especially since we didn’t expect to win MVP,” Torregosa added.

“It’s my first time earning this title, and it feels amazing. I’m grateful for the blessings and the opportunities I’ve received from God.”

In addition to her recent successes, Torregosa, who has just graduated with a degree in BS Physical Education, shattered a decade-old record held by Cordillera Administrative Region’s Floredeliza Donos.

On the opening day of the meet, Torregosa clocked 18:32.3 in the 5km, surpassing Donos’ previous record of 18:35.3. Her teammate, elite triathlete Karen Andrea Manayon, took second place.

Torregosa also triumphed in the 3,000-meter run, defeating fellow Central Visayas trackster Cherry Andrin, who finished second.

Photo caption: Artjoy Torregosa lets her coach, Arvin Loberanis proudly wear the three gold medals in the National PRISAA Games 2024. | Contributed photo

