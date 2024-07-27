Daily Gospel, July 27

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 27, 2024, which is the Saturday of the sixteenth week of ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 13, 24-30.

Jesus proposed a parable to the crowds. “The kingdom of heaven may be likened to a man who sowed good seed in his field.

While everyone was asleep his enemy came and sowed weeds all through the wheat, and then went off.

When the crop grew and bore fruit, the weeds appeared as well.

The slaves of the householder came to him and said, ‘Master, did you not sow good seed in your field? Where have the weeds come from?’

He answered, ‘An enemy has done this.’ His slaves said to him, ‘Do you want us to go and pull them up?’

He replied, ‘No, if you pull up the weeds you might uproot the wheat along with them.

Let them grow together until harvest; then at harvest time I will say to the harvesters, “First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles for burning; but gather the wheat into my barn.”‘”

Source: Dailygospel.org