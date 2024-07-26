Pedestrian dies after being hit by speeding SUV in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 26,2024 - 05:38 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 58-year-old man was crossing the street along Englis and V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City on early Friday morning, July 26, when he was hit by a speeding sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The hit-and-run incident resulted to the death of the pedestrian.

READ MORE:

‘Hit-and-run’: What it is and sanctions erring drivers face

Larumbe hit-and-run: Why it took months for cops to nab suspect

Road rage led to hit-and-run of local basketball player – Police

The fatality was identified as Procolito Alquizalas, 58, from Barangay Canduga, Barili town in southwestern Cebu.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV was identified as Jan Brien Mayol, 32, of Elizabeth Pond, Redemptorist Site, Cebu City.

The fatal accident happened at around 5:30 a.m. in front of a bakeshop in Brgy. Guadalupe.

Mayol was allegedly over-speeding and tried to escape after bumping the victim.

However, a Joy Rider identified as Reign Casas, 35, of Barangay Guadalupe who witnessed the whole incident gave chase and caught up with the suspect.

According to Casas, Mayol, who appeared intoxicated, tried to overtake a jeepney and failed to notice the victim.

The impact reportedly threw the victim into the air who landed hard on the pavement a few meters from where he was walking, causing massive injuries.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), the victim was declared dead on the arrival at the hospital.

After the collision, Mayol continued to drive to his destination until he was stopped by Casas along M. Velez street.

Andeza said that the SUV driver claimed that he did not notice that he hit a person at the time, which was why he continued driving.

He also said that the suspect had no intention to purposefully hit the victim.

READ MORE:

Road rage: Deadly encounters that can be avoided

House lawmakers propose stiffer road rage penalties

Mayol reportedly cooperated when he was made aware of what happened and was then taken into custody by law enforcers upon their arrival.

Andeza said that they saw no signs that Mayol was under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was detained at the custodial facility of the TEU at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), as of this writing.

Mayol will possibly be facing a charge of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

According to Andeza, they will be giving recognition to the Joy rider who actively helped in catching the driver at fault after witnessing the accident.

To prevent incidents like this from happening again, Andeza reminded motorists to always give priority to pedestrians, especially at crosswalks.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP