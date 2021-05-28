You’re the best, DAD!

FATHER’S DAY ROOM OFFER

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at the Marco Polo Plaza with a special offer in a Deluxe Mountain View Room for two (2), starting at Php 2,888 nett per-night-stay. The deal is inclusive of two (2) Breakfast Buffet at Café Marco, high speed Wi-fi access in-room and in all public areas, and free use of the swimming pool and gym. Stay validity is on June 18 and 19, 2021.

FATHER’S DAY CAKE OFFER

Indulge Dad with our Special Father’s Day Treat, Papa Yema Cake at Php 600 nett. Pre-order and prepay on or before 5:00 PM on June 17 and pick-up on June 19 or 20. After the promo dates, Father’s Day Cake is subject to availability at Php 808 nett.

Happy Father’s Day!

Call (032) 253 1111 or email [email protected] for room bookings or [email protected] for yema cake orders.

For more information, you may call 2531111 and to be updated with all our offers, you may follow Marco Polo Plaza Cebu Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu.

Biosecurity Protocols In Place

The health and safety of our guests and associates is our top priority. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, heightened sanitation and other responsible practices are in place.

For more information, you may call 2531111 and to be updated with all our offers, you may follow Marco Polo Plaza Cebu Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu.

ADVERTORIAL