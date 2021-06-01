Mera Philippines & SM City Cebu host All Breed Fun Match dog show at the Paw Park

Mera, one of Germany’s top brands of petfood, hosted another round of the All Breed Fun Match at the Paw Park of SM City Cebu on May 30, Sunday. The activity was dubbed to be the first Physical-Digital Dog Show in the country.

A total of 80 dogs with 27 breeds registered in the competition. They were divided into 8 groups – Working Dogs, Utility Dogs, Non-Sporting Dogs, Toy Dogs, Gun Dogs, Terriers, Hounds, and American Bully. This is to ensure that physical distancing and crowd control are observed at the Paw Park.

Jojo Padilla’s Pomeranian was awarded Best In Show 1, while Alvin Chiong’s Dobermann was awarded Best In Show 2. The chow chow owned by Ronalyn Hisola was voted Best in Show 3. Winners received SM Gift Certficates, a sack of Mera dog food, and premium items from corporate sponsors.

The Indoor Paw Park of SM City Cebu located at the 3rd level Cinema B has become a playground for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Judging the competition was dog lady extra ordinaire Emily Marshal from Melbourne, Australia via Zoom through the technical expertise of Xynk, and data streaming provided by DITO Telecommunity.

Portion of the registration fee will be used to fund the projects of Island Rescue Organization (IRO), a non-profit organization composed of volunteers dedicated to helping the plight of animals in the region through rescue, education and advocacy.

The Indoor Paw Park of SM City Cebu located at the 3rd level Cinema B has become a playground for dogs of all breeds and sizes. It has also hosted two All Breed Fun Match organized by Mera Philippines, a Flores de Mera parade of owners and their dogs, online dog training, and a pet bazaar.

ADVERTORIAL