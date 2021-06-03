‘Done deal?’ Gibo Teodoro meets with Sara Duterte in Davao City

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential candidate and defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. flew to Davao City on Thursday and met with Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, fueling talks of a likely tandem in the 2022 polls.

According to former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya, who was with Teodoro in the Davao trip, the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte and the ex-defense chief were able to discuss various issues during their meeting which include solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s economic recovery.

“Parang natural, parang soulmates na nagkita pero soulmates talaga,” Andaya said in a phone interview.

Hours before the meeting, Andaya shared photos of him with Teodoro aboard what appeared to be a private plane to Davao City. The photo was captioned: “On my way with my Vice President to meet my President. Done deal folks.”

Andaya’s social media gave energy to speculations about Teodoro’s mission and reason for traveling to Davao City and meeting up with Duterte-Carpio, especially after Albay Rep. Joey Salceda bared a day before that there is “no doubt” in his mind that the presidential daughter will run in the upcoming elections to succeed his father.

Asked what he meant by his “done deal” remark, Andaya said: “‘Yung done deal na sinasabi ko, sa isip ko ‘yun. Dahil itong tandem na ito, napanaginipan ko lang ‘yun na mangyayari ito at nangyari na nga.”

“Pero ngayong palabas na ako ng city hall, tingin ko done deal para sa bansa na rin ito. Kaunti na lang, siguro oras na lang ang binibilang na magiging totoo talaga, na hindi lang panaginip na tandem namin ito, magiging tandem ito ng buong bansa,” Andaya added.

Andaya also said he verbalized his desire for a Duterte-Carpio-Teodoro tandem for the 2022 polls.

“Nung sinabi ko ‘yun na silang dalawa… matamis at kalmado pareho ang ngiti nila. ‘Yung ngiti na katanggap-tanggap na ngiti, hindi ‘yung ngiti na pilit lang,” Andaya said.

“Yung ngiti na galing sa puso, yun ang naramdaman kong ngiti nung dalawa… ‘Yung ngiti nung dalawa, singtamis ng asukal,” he added.

INQUIRER.net asked Duterte-Carpio regarding the meeting with Teodoro, but the Davao City mayor refused to comment.

“Napakalakas na public statement. Unang pagasasama lang nila may solution na sa problema ng ating bansa at ang pinaka-malaking hamon natin—itong COVID-19 na problema na ang solution isa lang naman talaga [ay] magpa-vaccinate,” Andaya said. /INQUIRER.net

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook