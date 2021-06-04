P1M worth of drugs seized; 1 suspect nabbed, 1 escaped in Brgy. Lahug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around P1 million worth of suspected ‘shabu’ were seized from two suspects one of whom managed to escape in a buy-bust operation conducted in Sitio Laguerta, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City, past 4 p.m., on Friday, June 4.

An investigator from the Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG-7) who requested not to be named, identified the suspects as Garry Gabutan, 30, and Gian Vincent Aldava, 25, who are both residents of the said barangay.

The two were also identified by authorities as high-value individuals.

The investigator said that Gabutan managed to escape from the raiding team while Aldava is temporarily detained in Mabolo Police Station as this was a joint operation of PDEG and the Mabolo police.

Gabutan reportedly managed to run out of the house which was located on a hilly part of the barangay and disappeared as pursuing policemen struggled with the steep terrain.

He added that they have confiscated around 155 grams of suspected ‘shabu’ which has an estimated market value of at least P1,054,000.

The two suspects were under surveillance for two to three weeks after barangay officials tipped authorities about their illegal activities. The investigator further said that the two can dispose of 300 grams of ‘shabu’ per week.

Their distribution areas are the neighboring barangays of Lahug. He added that the suspects were involved in the illegal drug trade for about three months already.

“Depende sa ilang (transaction) kay mudeliver man sila og 25 grams, 50 grams. Muhurot sila og 300 grams in one week. Kay ang ilahang baligya, dili sachet-sachet, ang ilaha is by 5, 10, 25, ug 50 grams,” he added.

He further said that they have already conversed with Aldava but the latter was too careful in disclosing information about the transaction.

“Murag pinugngan sad niya kay basin mahadlok sad siya. Ang iyahang papel ra gyud ani kay siya ra ang right hand ni Garry, siya ang tigkuha sa kwarta og naay mupalit, siyay tighatag sa items,” he added.

Currently, authorities are still trying to establish the suspects’ possible source of illegal drugs and conducting hot pursuit operations to arrest Gabutan who eluded arrest. /rcg

