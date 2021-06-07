Nailon leads Bachelors to victory in Toledo City chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Richard Nailon led The Bachelors in claiming the title of the inaugural Toledo City Hinulawan Festival 3 on 3 Chess Tournament over the weekend at the Cebeco III covered court in Toledo City, western Cebu.

Nailon won eight games and had one draw in the nine-round Swiss system rapid competition to finish with 8.5 points and lead the team that also had Dennis Navales and Richard Natividad.

Navales scored 7.5 points while Natividad added 5.5 points as the team finished their campaign with 21.5 points for the crown.

Team Jaz of Rommel Ganzon, Lemuel Montero and Jerome Cabantan placed second with 20.5 points.

Rounding off the top three in the competition that drew 63 teams is Pawncheck of Bryle Arellano, Neil Adrian Gilig and Daniel Lorenzo Miñoza. They capped off the competition with 18.5 points.

Meanwhile, Glydel Janine Rodrigo topped the kiddies category after scoring a total of 8.0 points.

Reduard Contaoi settled for second place with 7.5 points while Drake Lester Basaca landed at third with 6.0 points.

Renowned Filipino woodpusher Grand Master (GM) Eugene Torre delivered an inspirational speech via Zoom during the opening ceremonies of the competition last Saturday, June 5, 2021. Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales led the opening ceremonies.

