IN PHOTOS: Estimated P70M worth of drugs seized in Taptap, Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines—Three drug personalities were reportedly killed at past 11 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, in a shootout with anti-drug operatives in Barangay Taptap here.

Seized from the suspects, who were on board a Toyota Vios sedan, were 10 kilos of suspected shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of more or less P70 million.

The joint operation was conducted by agents from the Cebu City Police Office, Drug Enforcement Group and the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Barangay Taptap is a mountain village in Cebu City that is around 23 kilometers west of the city proper.

