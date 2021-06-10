210k doses of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Cebu today

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas on Thursday, June 10, received its second shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) past 6 p.m. onboard an Air HongKong cargo flight.

Thirty-six boxes containing a total of around 210,000 doses of the vaccines manufactured by U.S pharma giant Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech SE were delivered, said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

These were also part of the Philippines’ share of 2.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in Europe.

All vials were immediately transported to DOH-7’s cold chain storage facility in the agency’s compound along Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City.

The arrival of additional COVID-19 vaccines here bumped the region’s total allocation up to 723,710 doses.

Cebu, which belonged to Central Visayas, is among the priority areas of the Philippine government’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout which has storage facilities with ultra-low temperature freezers suited to store Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. /rcg

