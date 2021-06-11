Big Yellow Boxing Gym fighters itching to trade leathers vs ARQ Stable’s warriors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym fighters Reycar Auxilo, Maurino Agum, and Christopher Caburog are ready to trade leathers with ARQ Boxing Stable’s warriors in their much-awaited showdown in the “Engkwentro Uno” card on June 19 at the Cosonsa compound in Mandaue City.

With the fight card getting rescheduled three times, Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s featured boxers cannot hide their excitement to finally step inside the ring according to their trainer, Christopher “Ping-ping” Tepora.

Reycar Auxilo looks to redeem himself from his debut setback last March 27, 2021, where he lost to Omega Boxing Gym’s Benny Cañete via unanimous decision for four rounds. He is set to face pro debutant Zandro “Mini Pacquiao” Librador in the undercard for four rounds.

His stablemates Agum and Caburog will go up against John Paul Gabunilas and Arniel Cañete respectively.

“We did not have difficulties adjusting with our training because all of my boxers are housed in the boxing gym that’s why we continued training even if the fight card was rescheduled three times,” said Tepora.

The fight card was supposed to happen last March 20, 2021, in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu, but was moved to April 18, 2021, to give way to the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. Due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the promoters again rescheduled the fight card to May 15, 2021, but still, it didn’t push through until they finally found the suitable date on June 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, Agum’s showdown with Gabunilas is one of the attractions in the eight-bout fight card. Agum is undefeated in his two fights as a pro while Gabunilas has a 3-1 (win-loss) record with two knockouts in his resume.

Caburog, on the other hand, has one victory after he defeated Joshua Unabia, a fellow pro debutant last February in Cebu City. He will go up against Cañete who will make his first pro bout.

“When they first moved the fight card, we just continued training. We did not waste time, we just continued sparring and training at our gym. There is no room for complacency because ARQ Boxing Stables’ boxers are also very prepared for their respective fights,” added Tepora.

He said that they have a 50-50 chance of winning all their bouts on June 19, but they are ready to fight tooth and nail until the final bell.

“We are 90% ready for this fight. These three boxers have also sparred with Clyde Azarcon, our world title challenger,” added Tepora. /rcg