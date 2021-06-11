CCPO exec: At least 56 police officers to be vaccinated next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 56 police officers including the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, are now waiting for their schedule for vaccination following the clearance they received from the national headquarters for them to be vaccinated.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, confirmed this and said that there were at least 56 police officers from CCPO waiting to be inoculated against COVID-19 probably by next week, either Monday or Tuesday.

Parilla said that they recommended the officers as the first batch to prove their stern support and willingness to the vaccination in the city.

They are also not selective to whatever vaccine brand they will get as long as these are approved for usage.

He further said that they scheduled their vaccination by batch to avoid disruptions from their daily functions as law enforcers.

“Gi by batch ni nato. Atong gipakita nga tanang officers magpavaccine unya i by batch ang mga units para di sad madaot ang atoang dutyhan sa offices,” he added.

(We arranged this by batch to prove that all officers are willing to be vaccinated. Every unit will be by batch to avoid disruptions from our duties. )

Parilla added that they received directives from the national headquarters last week, and that they immediately coordinated with the Cebu City Hall to request their inclusion for the vaccination priority list since they are included in the priority group A4.

He said that this was crucial for them, especially that they were on duty outside and inside their offices where COVID-19 transmission was prone.

Parilla said that they would be expecting all their personnel including their Non-Uniformed Personnel (NUPs)to be vaccinated soon.

There are at least 1200 police personnel with over a hundred of NUPs in CCPO.

/dbs

