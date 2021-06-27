California city to name park after Fil-Am labor hero Larry Itliong

DELANO, California — Delano will name a proposed park in honor of one of the Central Valley’s most prominent labor leaders, Larry Itliong.

The Delano City Council unanimously approved a community request to name a proposed park adjacent to the Eleventh Avenue Community Center as Larry Itliong Unity Park.

“Imagine the excitement of the Filipino community who have known about Larry Itliong to see a park name in his honor,” said Mayor Bryan Osorio. “That’s the vision we’re leading with today by supporting this,” KGET reported.

A Filipino American immigrant and World War II veteran, Itliong is remembered across the nation for his role as a labor leader and organizer. He led a strike of Filipino farm workers that spread and culminated in the founding of the United Farm Workers union headed by Cesar Chavez.

Itliong lived much of his adult life in Delano and was buried there after his death in 1977.