MPIC Introduces mWELL, PH’s first fully integrated health and wellness app set to transform healthcare delivery

MPIC prioritizes healthcare accessibility with mWell, the country’s first fully integrated, one-stop health & lifestyle app aimed at transforming the way healthcare is delivered through online doctor consultations, health education, wellness programs, online pharmacy services, and more.

Soon to be launched by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (PSE: MPI), mWell is an all-in-one app designed for every Filipino’s demand for treatment and care during this pandemic where connecting patients with doctors and medical professionals has become very challenging.

PLDT President and CEO, Manny V. Pangilinan states, “Even before the pandemic, Filipinos needed better access to healthcare. Many challenges and limitations hinder medical care and treatment, more so during this COVID-19 crisis. We are truly excited with mWell, the MPIC group’s investment in digital health care.”

Aside from online video consultations with licensed doctors from different specializations, mWell app users can gain valuable health information about a wide range of topics from COVID-19 to chronic disease management, pregnancy issues, online fitness, nutrition, and wellness programs. The mWell app also provides patients with the option to order medicines and healthy products via its e-pharmacy and online shop.

MPIC’s President and CEO, Joey Lim added, “The fully-integrated experience empowers patients to be in full control of their health and wellbeing with just a few clicks, in the comfort of their own home. It truly is a game changer in healthcare management.”

Transforming TeleHealth in the Philippines

mWell is a high-performance mobile app powered by top names in the healthcare, wellness & tech industries. CareSpan’s Clinic in the Cloud™ integrates digital care tools, capabilities, and data for mWell doctors and patients. LotusFlare’s cloud-native, agile IT digital enablement platform for a seamless, end to end customer experience. Ping An’s healthcare technologies has enabled mWell to address Covid-19 concerns, diagnosis, care, and treatments. Leading HMO, Medicard, provides access to COVID-19 testing services.

The fully-integrated experience empowers patients to be in full control of their health and wellbeing with just a few clicks, in the comfort of their own home. It truly is a game changer in healthcare management. JOEY LIM MPIC’s President and CEO,

For OTC medicines and more, South Star Drug, one of the country’s top health retailers, is mWell’s first e-Pharmacy partner. CareSpan, Keralty Clinics and Philcare, a pioneer in the HMO industry and leader in digital service delivery, have introduced a gamut of doctors into the mWell ecosystem.

The mWell app has an outstanding roster of primary care physicians, pediatricians, endocrinologists, internal medicine practitioners, ob-gyns, psychiatrists, COVID-19 specialists, and several credentialed providers such as nutritionists. Doctors and Healthcare professionals considering signing up are not charged any set-up fees. There are also no recurring charges and deductions from their professional fees. With this innovative platform, doctors can easily manage digital appointments, access patients’ medical records, and issue e-prescriptions.

A One-Stop Health & Wellness Shop

mWell partnered with dedicated specialists for a comprehensive care and support like active8me, an award-winning all-in-one digital health and wellness platform for personalized daily fitness, nutrition and wellness programs, and theAsianparent, a go-to platform for smart parenting solutions from family health and wellness to pregnancy development articles. mWell users can shop in over three thousand health and wellness products at the e-shop by Adobomall and powered by PayMaya for fast, secure, and hassle-free transactions.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve Filipinos all around the country in the area of digital healthcare. At the heart of mWell lies our passion to bring health care closer to every Filipino” adds Chaye Revilla, Chief Finance & Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

As an initial offer, PLDT Home customers will enjoy free doctor video consultation with mWELL doctors. After the online check up, mWell users can purchase over-the-counter medicines from South Star Drug via the e-pharma in the mWell app and have it delivered to their preferred address.

Get started on your health today! Download the mWell app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit https://www.mWell.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL