Bretman Rock loving his Bohol experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Boasting and experiencing the Philippines with the baddest— Bretman Rock.

From enjoying the beaches and vibe of Palawan, Bretman Rock is now shaking Bohol to its core as he shares photos and videos of him enjoying the vibrant province of Bohol.

In some of his shared photos and videos on his Instagram account, he shared his adventures with the tarsiers, his Loboc River Cruise experience, some dancing with the locals and enjoying the sumptuous delicacies.

Among the many dances he did, he showcased his new skill in dancing the Filipino dance, “Tinikling.”

This adventurous baddie did not miss the chance to explore the famous Chocolate Hills riding an ATV.

In his Instagram post, he left a simple caption, “I ❤️ Bohol 🌴🐓🐒⛵️ #beholdbohol”

Bretman Rock’s Bohol adventure is yet another reminder of how beautiful and rich in culture the Philippines truly is.

With his fun and fearless energy, he not only highlights the country’s breathtaking destinations but also embraces its traditions with pride. Who knows where this baddie will go next?

One thing is for sure—wherever he goes, he brings the good vibes with him!

Here are some of thoughts from the netizens about Bretman and his love for his home country– the Philippines.

Melgen Alegre : “Welcome sa Bohol ig-agaw ni Bella Poarch“