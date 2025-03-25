Primary Group Foundation president named among 2025 Women of Power

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Paulette D. Liu, President and COO of PSEFI SKILLS and Senior Vice President for HR and Administration of Primary Group of Builders, has been recognized as one of this year’s Inquirer Women of Power awardees.

Under her leadership, PSEFI SKILLS continues to bridge the gap between education and employment, providing comprehensive training and career development opportunities that help shape industries and uplift communities.

Liu was among 25 exceptional women honored by the Philippine Daily Inquirer for their significant contributions and inspiring leadership across various industries and communities. The 2025 Inquirer Women of Power Awards was held on March 24 at Hilton Manila in Newport, Pasay City.

A transformative leader, Liu has dedicated her career to bridging industry and education, helping address poverty and skills shortages. As President and COO of Primary Structures Educational Foundation Inc. – School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership, and Service (PSEFI SKILLS) and SVP for HR and Administration at Primary Group of Builders, she has spearheaded initiatives that provide quality training and employment opportunities to thousands of Filipinos.

Through PSEFI SKILLS, the corporate foundation of the Primary Group of Builders (PGB), Liu has helped develop market-driven technical vocational education and training programs, equipping Filipinos with globally competitive skills. These efforts align with PGB’s mission to reduce poverty and transform lives by integrating education with industry demands.

Her impact has been widely recognized, earning her spots among the 100 Most Influential Filipinas and the 100 Most Influential HR Professionals. In 2018, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry also named her Socially Responsible Entrepreneur of the Year.

Under her leadership, PSEFI SKILLS continues to bridge the gap between education and employment, providing comprehensive training and career development opportunities that help shape industries and uplift communities.

PSEFI SKILLS is the corporate foundation of the Primary Group of Builders (PGB), a diverse conglomerate with businesses spanning construction, real estate, logistics, health and lifestyle, and human capital development.

Committed to reducing poverty and transforming lives, PSEFI SKILLS provides market-driven technical vocational education and training, equipping Filipinos with globally competitive skills to help them build a better future.