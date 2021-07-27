PH personalities send love to PH’s first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

CEBU CITY, Philippines— July 26, 2021.

A historic date for the Philippines.

This is the day the Philippines earned its first Olympic gold medal, all thanks to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Together with Diaz is a nation that cried and prayed for her success.

The nation was united again for the momentous win.

Some of the well-wishers of Diaz are some of the country’s more famous personalities.

In short messages online, these personalities applauded Diaz’s perseverance in becoming the country’s first Olympic gold medalist.

Over on her Instagram account, Diaz shared a photo on her IG stories, thanking all those who helped her pray for this competition.

Diaz has surely come a long way and she showing no sign of stopping anytime soon. Congratulations again, Hidilyn!

/bmjo