Police reminds those transporting APORs during curfew hours: Bring documents to avoid inconvenience

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – To avoid complications, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is reminding those transporting essential workers during curfew hours to bring identification cards and a photocopies of the certificate of employment of those they are transporting.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the CCPO director, said this as police will start conducting checkpoints and apprehend curfew violators from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021.

READ: Police to strictly enforce new curfew hours starting Friday, July 30

Ligan said that drivers traveling during curfew hours will not be apprehended, provided that they could show the necessary documents such as an ID and the COE of who they are transporting.

He said this would be a great help to avoid inconvenience and misunderstanding, stressing that there are others who claim to be authorized personnel outside residence (APORs) or they have transported their relatives but do not have documents to prove this.

Ligan urged the public to comply with this and the city government’s other measures in the bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He reiterated that curfew violators will be asked to pay an administrative fine of P500.

Though some are more than capable to pay this amount, the city director said this should not be reason for them to keep violating curfew hours and other health protocols.

“Konsensiya nalang ninyo nga kamo basin unya maoy hinungdan nga mosamot og kasaka ang COVID cases. Ayaw ibutang sa hunahuna nga makabayad ramo kay naa mo’y kwarta,” he said.

READ: DOH: 32 Delta variant cases detected in Region 7

But aside from the fine, violators caught will have to spend at least four to five hours in a temporary holding facility in the city before they will be released.

Also, it can be recalled that Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, warned that hard-headed individuals who constantly violate health protocols may face criminal charge of disobedience.

RELATED STORIES

Expert tells Cebu to act now against Delta variant

Expect liquor ban, 10 pm curfew to be reimposed in Cebu City

Authorities round up curfew, health protocol violators in Cebu City

/bmjo