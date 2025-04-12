Lapu-Lapu barangay captain faces backlash over TUPAD deduction of P3,300

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A video circulating online shows a barangay captain and a candidate for councilor in Lapu-Lapu City explaining why they will deduct P3,300 from the P4,300 that beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program are supposed to receive.

The video quickly went viral and drew negative reactions.

The person in the video was identified as Canjulao Barangay Captain Rufo Bering, who is also running for city councilor under Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s Team Kaabag.

In the video, the Lapu-Lapu barangay captain explained that only P1,000 would be given to TUPAD beneficiaries, while the remaining P3,300 would be donated to the city’s Ahong Cares Bayanihan Project — a program that Bering himself heads. This decision has raised questions about the handling of government funds.

READ: In Lapu-Lapu City, 855 TUPAD beneficiaries receive pay

Comelec: Government aid belongs to Filipinos, not politicians

The Bayanihan Project is an alternative model for implementing infrastructure projects that cannot be funded by government money but are made possible through partnerships with the private sector. Among the initiatives under the project are road cementing projects on privately owned lots.

“Naa ma’y TUPAD, kinsa ma’y ganahan ug TUPAD? Sabuton nato daan. Ika’y mobarog, unya pila ma’y TUPAD ron, P4,300? Ika’y mobarog unya willing man ka motabang sa bayanihan, willing pod ka nga usa ka libo ra imong dawaton unya kanang mabilin gamiton sa bayanihan,” Bering said in the video.

(There’s TUPAD — who wants TUPAD? Let’s clarify this first. You’re the one who will work, right? And TUPAD pays P4,300? If you’re willing to help in the bayanihan effort, then you’re also willing to receive only P1,000 while the remaining amount will be used for the project.)

He further explained that the arrangement was intended to avoid technical malversation.

“Naa kay TUPAD, sweldohan tikaw… Sweldohan ka ug P4,300. Ang P3,300 akong ibutang sa TUPAD. Unsa ma’y technical malversation ana? Wala na, ngano man? Kay kwarta naman na sa mga tawo,” he added.

(You have TUPAD, I’ll pay you P4,300. I’ll put P3,300 into TUPAD. So what’s the technical malversation there? There’s none, because that money belongs to the people.)

CDN Digital reached out to Bering for comment, but he declined to issue a statement.

“Actually sir, ganahan unta ko pero naa ma’y kuan sa partido ba nga dili nalang motubag,” Bering said in a phone interview.

(Actually sir, I wanted to, but the party advised us not to comment anymore.)

He added that the issue had already been clarified in the past.

Earlier, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 7 Director Atty. Roy Buenafe said that they would investigate the matter.

He added that if proven, the city could be blacklisted from implementing the TUPAD program. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP