Vaccination of minors vs COVID-19 seen as urgent

By: DJ Yap - Philippine Daily Inquirer | August 02,2021 - 10:24 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s vaccination program for children and teens should commence soonest as the Delta variant quickly spreads through communities, the chair of the Senate basic education committee said on Sunday.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian cited the urgency of vaccinating people below 18 years old as more and more cases of the highly transmissible strain of the virus were being recorded throughout the country.

“By the time we get enough supply we can already vaccinate teenagers. And this is a very crucial stage in going back to [in-person] classes,” he said in a statement.

Vaccinating learners “will provide an added layer of protection” since schools are surrounded by economic activity, such as public utility vehicles and small retail establishments, he added.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: COVID-19, Gatchalian, minors, urgent, vaccination

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.