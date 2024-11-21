Ex-Cebu City Administrator files ‘child abuse’ complaint vs Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell has lodged a series of complaints, including child abuse, against Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and other city officials before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas.

The filing on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, stems from Rosell’s alleged illegal arrest and detention two weeks ago, which he claimed disrupted his ability to support his family and caused personal and professional harm.

Rosell’s complaints included violations of the Revised Penal Code, the Anti-Child Abuse Act, and other special laws.

Other accused

He also accused Garcia; Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, Kristine Joyce Batucan, acting city administrator; Police Major John Lynbert Castigador Yango, Police Station 3 chief; Santiago Ortiz Jr., city legal officer; and several members of CCPO of multiple offenses, ranging from arbitrary detention and unlawful arrest to malicious mischief and grave misconduct.

On November 8, CCPO personnel led by Cañete arrested Rosell at the vacated office of former Mayor Michael Rama on allegations of usurpation of authority and resisting arrest.

Rosell was detained overnight at Police Station 3 before posting bail.

He said the arrest was conducted without a warrant and that the confiscation of his belongings, including essential work devices and personal identification, severely impacted his ability to earn a living.

Rosell, who supports three children and helps care for his brother’s six dependents, explained the adverse effects of the incident.

“Gikuha nila ang tanan nako nga bahandi nga diin pwede nako isuporta gikan sa akong kwarta. Hangtod sa akong pitaka. hangtod sa tanan nakong credit card ug uban pa. So unsa may mahitabo sa akong pamilya ug sa tanan nakong gibuhi?” he said during a press conference on November 20.

(They took all my wealth which I use to support [family] from my money. Even my wallet. Even my credit cards and others. So what will happen to my family and to my whole life?)

Delayed filing charges

He further alleged that authorities deliberately delayed filing charges to prolong his detention, describing the incident as a calculated act of “harassment.”

In his formal complaint, Rosell accuses the respondents of violating several laws, citing specific instances that he claims demonstrate unlawful actions against him.

He alleges a violation of the Anti-Child Abuse Act, arguing that the confiscation of his means of livelihood indirectly harmed the welfare of minors under his care.

He further accuses the respondents of unlawful arrest and arbitrary detention, asserting that his apprehension was baseless and carried out without proper legal authority.

Rosell also argued malicious mischief and grave misconduct, stating that his belongings were wrongfully withheld even after he was released on bail.

The complaint also seeks damages and the preventive suspension of the implicated officials.

Mayor Garcia’s assumption ‘illegitimate’

During the same press conference, Rosell and Lawyer Mikel Rama, son of former Mayor Michael Rama, reiterated that Garcia’s assumption as mayor was “illegitimate.”

They claim that the dismissal order against Michael Rama for nepotism was improperly served and has yet to be officially implemented by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Mikel argued that the memorandum DILG-7 Director Leocadio Trovela issued, which paved the way for Garcia’s oath-taking, lacked sufficient legal basis.

Rosell said his detention and the actions of city officials constitute grave abuses of power. He vowed to pursue justice through the Ombudsman.

He said the events had not only affected him personally but also undermined the principles of fairness and accountability in governance.

Usurpation of authority complaint

The Garcia administration, meanwhile, has defended its actions, with Acting City Administrator Batucan filing a usurpation of authority complaint against Rosell.

Garcia has also asserted that Michael Rama’s dismissal was final and binding, rendering Rosell’s coterminous position void.

Despite these developments, Rosell and Michael Rama’s camp remains adamant.

“Kinsa may nag-ingon nga naputol na ang termino ni Mayor Mike Rama?,” Mikel said.

(Who said that the term of Mayor Mike Rama has ended.)

