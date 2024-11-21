USJ-R Lady Jaguars begin quest for Rebisco National Championships in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, reigning champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) high school girls volleyball tournament, have shifted their focus to a national title as they momentarily step away from their local title retention bid.

The Lady Jaguars are in Manila to compete in the Rebisco 18-Under League National Finals 2024, held at Gameville Mandaluyong, Metro Manila.

Under the guidance of their seasoned head coach Roldan Potot, the team is gunning to claim the championship trophy and the ₱100,000 grand prize.

As representatives of Central Visayas, the Lady Jaguars will face a competitive field, including familiar opponents from the recent Palarong Pambansa 2024, hosted in Cebu.

Among their strongest challengers is Bacolod Tay Tung High School, the defending Rebisco champions and Palarong Pambansa gold medalists representing Western Visayas.

Other regional champions, such as those from Eastern Visayas, Southern Mindanao, Northern Mindanao, and the National Capital Region, are also vying for the title.

The Lady Jaguars’ roster includes standout players Mary Anthoneth Cortes, Ann Khelly Bacalso, Rachel Ann Tecson, Alexa Maxine Nuela Lawangon, Juliana Gabales, Julienne Gadingan, Stephanie Gabato, Angel Mae Almonia, Keaiara Rivera, Nicole Limbanganon, Mary Grace Melendres, and Samantha Sagarbarria.

Supporting Potot on the sidelines is assistant coach Michelle Simbajon, who plays a crucial role in the team’s preparation and strategy.

The Lady Jaguars open their campaign in Group B with a match against Sto. Niño National High School tomorrow, Friday, November 22, at 9:30 a.m.

On Saturday, November 23, they will face the Bicol Region champions, Naga College Foundation, at 8:00 a.m., followed by their final group-stage match against King’s Montessori School of the National Capital Region at 12:30 p.m.

With their momentum from the Palarong Pambansa and CESAFI, the Lady Jaguars are determined to showcase their talent on the national stage, as they aim to bring home another championship for Cebu. / mme

