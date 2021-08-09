Soriano: No granular lockdowns in Cebu province for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the rise in new cases of the coronavirus disease in Cebu, localities here are yet to decide on wether or not there is a need to implement granular lockdowns in their respective jurisdictions.

But the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) is ready should LGUs decide to already implement granular lockdowns, said Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano.

On August 8, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) recorded 347 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the province’s active cases to 4,447.

DOH-7 so far logged the most number of new cases in a day or a total of 526 on Saturday, August 7.

Because of the rise in new cases here, Cebu has been placed under General Community Quarantine from August 1 to 15.

Soriano said that with the GCQ implementation, they continue to inspect public utility vehicles plying routes in the different parts of Metro Cebu and the rest of the province to ensure compliance with health protocols.

This was also in compliance with Executive Order 35 issued by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and which took effect last August 3.

As of August 7, Soriano said, they already checked at least 300 public transport vehicles and about six to seven of these were cited for health protocol violations especially the 75 percent seating capacity requirement and the need to wear face masks and face shields.

“Ini-off load talaga namin yung hindi kompleto. At this time, under the new guidelines, kahit sa province kailangan naka mask na rin,” Soriano said.

(We off-load those found without complete documents. Even in the province and under the new guidelines, everyone will have to wear face mask.)

Soriano said they do not discount the possibility that COVID-19 transmission happens while people commute from Metro Cebu to the countryside.

Airconditioned buses are not also allowed to ply its routes during the GCQ to further avoid transmission.

But he is happy that majority of the Cebuanos have been compliant with health protocols.

Most of the restaurants, food stores here no longer cater to dine in costumers. Those who accommodate outdoor dining also comply with the 50 percent seating capacity requirement. / dcb

