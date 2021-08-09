Pagasa: LPA to trigger rains in Visayas, parts of Mindanao; ‘habagat’ to affect Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) east of Eastern Samar will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, while the southwest monsoon or “habagat” continues to affect Luzon, the state weather bureau said Monday.

The LPA was last spotted 610 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar and inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 4 a.m. buletin.

“Sa kasalukuyan, sa susunod na 12 to 24 hours ay mababa ang tsansa nito na maging isang ganap na bagyo subalit ang nasabing LPA ay magdadala ng pag-ulan dito sa Kabisayaan at ilang bahagi ng Mindanao,” Pagasa senior weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(The LPA has a low chance of developing into a storm within the next 12 to 24 hours but it will bring rains in Visayas and some parts of Mindanao.)

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Batanes and Babuyan Islands, according to Mendoza.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, may experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Mendoza also said that Tropical Storm Lupit, located 1,765 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon outside PAR, does not have any direct effect on the country’s weather.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

