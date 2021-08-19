Secrets Revealed: Confessions of the newest Shampoo Girls from Visayas

In a rare, tell all interview finally their hair secrets are out!

As soon as the lights goes out and their stilettoes are hanged, these 3 up and coming queens can be considered as regular girls with beautiful hair to show off.

So, what’s their secret?

Nicole Borromeo, Kim Crizaldo and Chelsea Fernandez representing Central, Western and Eastern Visayas shared how they discovered the triple action formula of Rejoice. The 3 queens being the newest Rejoice shampoo girls in the Visayas have revealed their secrets in achieving a beautiful crowning glory so that you too can experience how it is to be a Rejoice shampoo girl.

Eat Bulaga’s Ms. Millennial 2019 Nicole Borromeo believes that it is not only through the glamour on the runway that a woman feels empowered but by having the confidence brought about by a beautiful hair.

“When I made the switch to Rejoice, I felt nga gwapa ko, maka lingi gud ang ubang tao. People are amazed when I say I use Rejoice for my hair. Humot kaayo ang triple action formula of Rejoice ug convenient pud in maintaining my healthy hair. With every wash, I get both conditioner and shampoo. The upgrade was worth it, I’m happy I made a switch! Humok kaayo ang akong buhok, and fresh kaayo ang feeling and any girl can experience it too,” Borromeo shared.

(When I made the switch to Rejoice. I felt so beautiful that other people could not help but turn their heads to me. People are amazed, when I say I use Rejoice for my hair. The triple action formula of Rejoice has a fresh sweet smell and it is convenient in maintaining my healthy hair. With every wash, I get both conditioner and shampoo. The upgrade was worth it. I’m happy I made a switch! My hair is soft, and I feel fresh and any girl can experience it too.)

For more information and exciting news on #RejoiceGirlGwapaKaDai campaign, you may visit Rejoice Philippines’ Facebook and Instagram page.

Chelsea Fernandez who hails from Tacloban City and Miss Philippines Earth-Water 2019 is a loyal Rejoice user ever since, so even if her hair gets different styling with different pageant activities, she only trusts Rejoice 3 in 1.

“My secret for a natural- looking, healthy and shiny and super bango is Rejoice 3n1. Ever since talaga kay tungod nga mahamot, mahumok ngan healthy an ako buhok without going to the salon. That’s why I can say napa husay gud it pag gamit hin rejoice, diri na ak nagwo-worry even if ano pa it occasion or event. Iba talaga ang maging Rejoice girl, I feel mahusay all the time. Now it’s no longer a secret, because I have shared na what makes my hair beautiful!”

(My secret for a natural-looking, healthy and shiny and super fresh smell is Rejoice 3n1. Ever since because my hair is soft, healthy and fresh smelling without going to the salon. That’s why I can say that using Rejoice is really great. You don’t have to worry even if whatever event or occasion it is. Being a Rejoice girl is really different. I feel great all the time. Now it’s no longer a secret because I have shared what makes my hair beautiful.)

Another beauty queen from Iloilo also made a big switch when she discovered Rejoice 3 in 1, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 finalist, Kim Crizaldo shared her experience.

“Using Rejoice is one of the best decisions I made so far, iba guid talaga ang Rejoice kasi I no longer need much time to take good care of my hair, I just need 1 product and that’s it- I have a shampoo, conditioner and pa humot na. Plus, I don’t need to spend more money, all I need is just one product for a gwapa hair. And ano ba ang gwapa nga hair, di ba yung always shiny, healthy, mahumok and mabango? And I can achieve all those na hindi masakit sa bulsa with Rejoice, that’s why for me simple lang maging shampoo girl, it’s as simple as 1, 2 ,3 with Rejoice 3 in 1” Crizaldo said in an interview.

(Using Rejoice is one of the best decisions I made so far. Rejoice is really different because I no longer need much time to take good care of my hair. I just need 1 product and that’s it — I have a shampoo, conditioner and a fresh smell. Plus, I don’t need to spend more money. All I need is just one product for a beautiful hair. And what is a beautiful hair, is it not the one that is always shiny, healthy, soft and fresh smelling? And I can achieve all those with Rejoice which is not heavy in the pocket, That is why for me, it is simple to be a shampoo girl. It’s as simple as 1, 2, 3 with Rejoice 3 in 1.)

Be it on or off stage these 3 queens from Visayas have discovered the beautiful benefits of Rejoice 3 in 1 from pageantry to their daily lives as they embody the latest regional campaign #RejoiceGirlGwapaKaDai. Together with Maymay Entrata, these three new shampoo girls — Borromeo, Fernandez and Crizaldo – will continue to share surprises that will surely excite every aspiring shampoo girl in Visayas in the coming months.

