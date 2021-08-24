Mama-Edwards bout set on Sept. 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jayson “Smasher” Mama will challenge defending International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight champion Sunny “Showtime” Edwards at the Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom on September 11, 2021.

The 24-year-old Mama of Sanman Boxing Gym is rated No. 3 in the IBF flyweight division, which paved the way for him to get the world title shot.

Before he earned the world title shot versus Edwards, Mama was scheduled to fight world champion Moruti Mthalane for the same world title but that fight set to be held in South Africa was canceled at the last minute in December 2020.

The fight was canceled due to conflict between the promotional outfit that organized the fight and the Boxing South Africa, the region’s official regulating body of boxing.

What made that canceled fight very frustrating for Mama was that he already arrived in South Africa only to be told that his bout got canceled.

However, fate smiled on the General Santos City-born boxer after earning his much-deserved shot for the IBF world flyweight title.

This after, Edwards defeated Mthalane via unanimous decision to snatch the IBF world title in London last April. Mama was automatically chosen as the challenger for Edwards’ first title defense.

Mama is unbeaten with 16 wins and nine knockout victotries.

Mama’s two previous bouts ended with technical knockout victories against fellow Filipinos Romshane Sarguilla and Remark Today.

Edwards, 25, is also unbeaten with 16 wins and four knockouts. He won his last five fights via unanimous decision.

/bmjo

