‘Smasher’ Mama of Gensan gets IBF world fly title shot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Sanman Promotions’ top boxing prospect, Jayson “Smasher” Mama will fight the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight king Sunny “Showtime” Edwards of the United Kingdom.

Edwards, who recently snatched the IBF world flyweight title just last April 30 against African Moruthi Mthalane via unanimous decision in London, the United Kingdom, is ordered by the IBF to defend the title against Mama.

However, the final schedule and venue of their world title showdown has yet to be announced.

Both boxers who have an orthodox style are also evenly matched. They are both undefeated with 16 wins in hand. Mama has a higher knockout record with nine while Edwards has four in his resume.

Mama is the No. 3 contender in the IBF flyweight division with the top two spots still vacant. This will be his first shot for a world title.

In terms of record, the 24-year-old Mama, a native of General Santos City, is ready to fight for a world title being the champion of the flyweight division in the IBF Silk Road Champions Tournament in 2019 by beating a more experienced Thai opponent in Fahlan Sakkreerin Jr. (38-6-1,21KOs) via unanimous decision.

He is also the reigning WBO Oriental youth flyweight king. His most recent bout finished with an eighth round technical knockout victory against fellow Filipino Romshane Sarguilla in a fight held in his hometown last April.

Mama’s twin brother, Jerven is also undefeated at 12-0-1 (win-loss-draw) record with seven knockouts. He is scheduled to fight Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark Vicelles in the co-main event of “Kumbati 10” fight card on July 3, 2021 at the IPI Complex in Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, Edwards, 25, won his last five bouts via unanimous decision. He won the vacant IBF international and WBO inter-continental flyweight straps in the process.

/dbs

