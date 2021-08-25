DBM to release order allowing DOH to distribute funds for health workers’ benefits

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is targeting to release to the Department of Health (DOH) this Wednesday the special allowance release order for P311 million worth of funds to cover benefits of some 20,000 healthcare workers, DBM officer-in-charge Tina Rose Marie Canda said.

“Yung pagbigay ng benepisyo na yan, hindi sa amin yan, nililinaw ko lang, hindi DBM ang magdodownload niyan para doon sa mga healthcare workers. Ang magddownload kasi niyan is DOH,” Canda explained in a televised briefing.

(The distribution of these benefits, that’s not under DBM, it’s not us who will download that to the healthcare workers. It’s the DOH that will download that.)

“Pero yung paglabas ng pondo, ineexpect namin na ngayon, pwede na namin matapos yung final release documents at matatanggap na ng DOH ngayong araw na ito. So it will give them time to distribute the amount sa mga healthcare workers.”

(But the release of funds, we expect that we will finish the final release documents and the DOH will receive them today. So it will give them time to distribute the amount to healthcare workers.)

“Ang amount is P311 million para sa 20,000 healthcare workers,” she went on.

(The amount is P311 million for 20,000 healthcare workers.)

While the DOH said it has released some P9 billion for the special risk allowance (SRA) and hazard pay of health workers, many frontliners said they still have not received the benefits promised under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2.

Under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2, those directly exposed to COVID-19 are entitled to an SRA and hazard pay.

Last week, Duterte gave the DBM and DOH 10 days to pay health workers who have yet to receive their benefits.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III assured that the agency is “committed to delivering” the payment to health workers within the timeframe that Duterte had given them.

