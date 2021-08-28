Metro Manila, 15 other areas under MECQ until September 7

By: Catherine Gonzales - Inquirer.net | August 28,2021 - 09:58 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until September 7, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced Saturday.

In a statement, Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) “retained the modified enhanced community quarantine status of the National Capital Region.”

Also under MECQ from until the said period are Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan, Bataan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Laguna, Aklan, Iloilo province, Iloilo City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

