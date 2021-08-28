Tepora calls out Magsayo ‘to know who is the best PH featherweight fighter’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxing fans were completely surprised when out of the blue former World Boxing Association (WBA) interim world featherweight champion Jhack “El Kapitan” Tepora challenged compatriot Filipino Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo to a fight on his YouTube channel.

However, there is more to it than YouTube likes.

Tepora said he is determined to make a comeback to end his two-year lay-off, marred by a knockout loss to Mexican Oscar Escandon in Ontario in December 2019.

Tepora posted on his YouTube channel named “ELKAPITAN TV” on August 26, where he taunted Magsayo and issued the challenge for a boxing match.

Magsayo just came off from a stunning knockout victory against Mexican Julio Ceja for the WBC world featherweight title eliminator and the WBO international featherweight strap in the undercard of Pacquiao-Ugas world title showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 21.

“Yung mga fans ni Magsayo, ano bang nakikita niyo ni Magsayo? Yang ganyang style, di yan pang marketing, puro takbo. Tingnan nyo mga highlights ko. Sino yung knockout highlights na mas maganda?,” said Tepora in his YouTube video.

“Sabihan nyo yang idol nyo na ikasa na yung laban namin para malaman kung sino talaga ang magaling sa featherweight ng Pinas. Kung sino yung mananalo sa amin, siya yung pinaka magaling na featherweight sa Pilipinas.”

Tepora told CDN Digital that he wants a brawl with Magsayo, who is unbeaten at 23 wins with 16 knockouts.

Tepora, meanwhile, sports a 23-1 (win-loss) record with 17 knockouts.

It is unclear though if Tepora is still under contract with MP Promotions which currently promotes and manages the Boholano Magsayo.

Tepora’s once-promising boxing career is in limbo after his dismal outing in the United States, which started with relinquishing his interim WBA featherweight title for being overweight in his scheduled fight in the undercard of Pacquiao-Broner in Las Vegas, Nevada in January 2019.

His capability to become a world champion was also questioned after he got knocked out in the opening round by Escandon (26-6-0, 18KOs) in December 2019, which was supposedly a confidence-boosting tune-up fight for him.

Fast forward to 2021, Tepora is inactive and has not been seen in mainstream boxing. Instead, the 26-year old Cebuano boxer put up a YouTube channel with the hopes of earning from it.

Tepora is currently in communication with Brendan Gibbons, the son of MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

Tepora told Gibbons that he wants to fight Magsayo to determine who is the best in the featherweight division.

When he was asked by Gibbons why he wants to fight Magsayo and not someone else, Tepora replied that he only wants to fight in the ring. /rcg

