Inoue tells Casimero “organize a match”

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Unbeaten Japanese world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue has expressed interest in landing a fight with three-division world champion and reigning WBO world bantamweight champion Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero based on his latest tweet.

Inoue has been calling out Casimero for the past week on his Twitter to “organize” a boxing match.

In his August 27, 2021 tweet, Inoue stated “I already know the GO sign. If you don’t play against me, you won’t be dealt with and you won’t be able to make money, so I understand that you want to mess up. Everything is clear on the ring. Organize a match without giving priority to Donaire” stated the tweet which was translated from Japanese.

Presently, there’s a bigger chance that Inoue and Casimero will face off in the ring rather than the latter fighting four-division world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr.

Donaire Jr. on his Facebook post said that there were no talks between his camp and Casimero’s to revive their botched all-Filipino world title unification showdown.

Meanwhile, Inoue has already called out Casimero several times on Twitter.

In his tweet on August 17, he said “please organize a match” and again on August 18 where he said he will fight Casimero under the “rule of boxing” and with “doping management” which means that the latter should follow a transparent anti-doping process for the fight to happen.

Inoue has been very active on social media lately after Casimero taunted him in his fight interviews with Cuban world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux.

“This is my plan, three people,” said Casimero in one of his interviews holding up three fingers.

“First, Rigondeaux. Finished. Second, Donaire, and Inoue,” Casimero said while flashing a middle finger in front of the camera.

The 32-year old Casimero sports a record of 31 wins with 21 knockouts and 4 losses.

He recently defended his WBO world title versus Guillermo Rigondeaux on August 14 via split decision.

On the other hand, Inoue is undefeated in 21 fights with 18 knockouts. He previously defended both his world title straps by knocking out unheralded Filipino Michael Dasmariñas.

Inoue is also best remembered for beating Donaire in 2019. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy