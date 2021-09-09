GAB’s 3rd Sports Summit set Sept. 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Notable personalities will grace the upcoming Third Professional Sports Summit of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) slated on September 29 on a virtual platform.

The professional sports conclave initiated by the agency’s chief Abraham “Baham” Mitra will highlight the summit’s theme, “Professional Sports Through The Pandemic,

the Now and Future Directions,” which aims to discuss how the country’s professional sports scene hurdle the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This yearly event with the theme of, “Professional Sports through the Pandemic, the Now and Future Directions”, will focus on the firsthand experiences, struggles, and challenges of the sports leagues that pushed through with their tournaments during the pandemic. Discussions on how they will adapt and overcome the uncertainties brought by the pandemic,” said Mitra.

The summit will be held on a virtual platform for the second straight year due to the restrictions brought by COVID-19.

The summit’s notable guests include DOH Asec and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Eric Tayag, Senators Pia Cayetano, Bong Go, and Joel Villanueva, together with Congressman Jericho Nograles.

The summit will also have local basketball figures Eric Castro (PBA), Mel Macasaquit (3×3 Chooks-to-Go), Edward Aquino (NBL), Rhose Montreal (WNBL), and Chino Trinidad (VisMin Super Cup).

Other notable guests include Ironman Philippines’ chief organizer Wilfred Uytengsu, Professional Volleyball League’s Ricky Palou, Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ (PCAP) Paul Elauria, Mohamed Shariz of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., and Philippines Football League (PFL) Edwin Gastanez.

Also, boxing, MMA, horse racing, and Esports promoters will be attending the virtual summit. /rcg

