Maymay Entrata, Visayan girls share stage for #RejoiceGirlGwapaKaDai

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Newest Rejoice ambassador and PBB Big Winner Maymay Entrata shares that her dream of being a shampoo girl has finally come true after Rejoice reached out to her to lead the #RejoiceGirlGwapaKaDai campaign highlighting not just the natural Pinay beauty but the elegance of Visayan girls.

In a virtual launching broadcasted live on Facebook, Entrata along with other beauty queens and influencers from the Visayas were introduced as the official Rejoice girls for the brand’s #RejoiceGirlGwapaKaDai. Bigger plans for the Visayas-wide campaign were also announced.

Rejoice has recently launched a new variant, 3 in 1 Rich Magnolia, bringing back the quatro pack sachet for the campaign along with other exciting news.

The campaign also centers on giving opportunities for the girls from the region to showcase their beautiful hair for a chance to become the latest Rejoice shampoo girl, joining the group of Nana Silayro, Nicole Borromeo, Thea Rizaldo, Chelsea Fernandez, Lara Omila, Kim Crizaldo and of course Mamay.

The search for the next Visayan Rejoice Girl started on September 9, 2021, and the deadline for entries will be on October 13, 2021.

How to join? It’s simple:

All girls from Visayas aged 18 to 30 can submit their entry by joining the Rejoice Girl Tiktok Dance Challenge. Three finalists from Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Western Visayas will be determined while the announcement of winners will be held on October 18, 2021.

The finalists and winners of the search will be able to enjoy monthly supplies of Rejoice products, meet and greet with the other Rejoice girls and Maymay, and enjoy more exclusive prizes.

As the search goes on, other Rejoice fans can enjoy free sampling activities in leading supermarkets in the Visayas. For Cebuanos, they can scan the QR code of Maymay’s Rejoice billboard in Downtown Colon to get free samples.

You can also join this event and get free products when you visit: www.freeshampoo.com

Rejoice Facebook profile frames and Instagram filters are also available online to join the #RejoiceGirlGwapaKaDai campaign.

The Rejoice 3 in 1 Rich Magnolia new variant has the scent of magnolia flowers to make your hair more fragrant and aromatic. Enjoy the convenience of the new hair product with its triple action formula – Shampoo, Conditioner, and Perfume in one.

With the comeback of the quatro sachet, you can save money and have four washes in one pack on the new Rejoice 3 in 1 Rich Magnolia.

Check out the new Rejoice song here.