Jordan Clarkson shows off PH-inspired sneakers

By: Mark Giongco - Reporter / @MarkGiongcoINQ - Inquirer.net | September 11,2021 - 04:50 PM

Jordan Clarkson poses with his customized Filipino inspired shoes. –CLARKSON FACEBOOK

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson showed off his sneakers inspired by his Filipino roots.

He shared the kicks on his Facebook with a caption “#PUSO!”

The basketball shoes, a pair of Nike Zoom Freak 2, were customized by Filipino artist Maui Lucero, who is based in Canada.

The left pair features the Philippine flag colors with a drawing of Clarkson clad in a Gilas Pilipinas jersey and a Laban Pilipinas text.

The right, meanwhile, celebrates the Fil-American guard’s feat as the first Utah Jazz player to be named Sixth Man of the Year.

Clarkson, 29, suited up for Gilas during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Lucero has also designed sneakers for PBA stars like Rain or Shine big man Beau Belga, Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva and San Miguel Beer guard Terrence Romeo among others.

RELATED STORIES

SBP still pressing for Jordan Clarkson Fiba eligibility

Jordan Clarkson raring to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas anew

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Filipino artist Maui Lucero, Jordan Clarkson, Nike Zoom Freak 2

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.