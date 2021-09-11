Serve these delicious choices at your Grandparents’ Day celebration at home

“Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” —Alex Haley, author

It’s true what they say that our grandparents are one of life’s greatest treasures, There is nothing quite like our grandmother’s genuine care and our grandfather’s intelligent lessons.

Our lolos and lolas are the founders of a loving legacy, the greatest storytellers, and the teachers of traditions which make them the family’s strongest foundation.

And to celebrate the wisdom and joy our grandmas and grandpas shared in our life this Grandparent’s Day, we can gift them with a simple meal at home from these top food places in Cebu.

Available on Grab Food

Call (032) 232-6888 (local 2) to place your orders at least a day in advance

Open for pick-up from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m

http://www.waterfronthotels.com.ph/

With Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino restaurants’ amazing food selection, you will surely have a lot of choices for your celebration at home with your grandparents.

Have a touch of indulgence and elegance while at home with Waterfront’s To-Go offers that consist of a wide array of cuisines from grilled favorites to Oriental bestsellers to barbecue classics.

Your simple meal can be made extra special at home with the hotel’s Tin Gow Express, BBQ-to-Go, Simply tasty! (Sous vide line) and Chicken in a box!

Available on Food Panda, Grab Food and Let’s Eat Bai

Call (032) 346 1121| 2554783 | 2552972 for orders

http://www.orangebrutus.com/

Aside from Orange Brutus’ selection of Breakfast All-Day menu, which consists of their Hotdog, Tocino, Chorizo, and Longaniza meals, you can also order their famous Sizzling Burger Steak and choose from either the original or spicy meat option.

But to add a bit of sweetness to your celebrations, Orange Brutus’ all-time favorite Chocolate Monster Cake is a good choice for a moist cake covered with thick creamy chocolate icing added with a special filling in between.

For delivery book via third-party delivery services or Aguila Philippines

Call 032 402 5999 for orders

https://questhotelsandresorts.com/cebu/

Your grandparents will surely love the mouthwatering flavors of Quest Hotel and Conference Center’s award-winning Pusô Bistro & Bar.

From the comfort of your home, you can order their a la carte menu anytime as their restaurant is open 24/7.

Aside from Pusô Bistro & Bar’s signature dishes from the Ala Carte menu, you can also order their bread library offerings, Bento to Go set meals, and Meetings to Go snacks and dinner meals for delivery via in-house delivery, delivery services, and their delivery partner Aguila Philippines.

Available on FoodPanda and Grab food

Call (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 for orders

http://baihotels.com/

Offering a wide range selection of food and beverage suited to anyone’s tastebuds, bai Hotel Cebu’s Wallstreet is indeed the place to order your food this Grandparent’s Day.

With the hotel’s Express Eats, their food packs to go are an additional choice for your meals at home — a wide selection of delectable food options at affordable prices that can be delivered straight to your homes or offices.

Read more: Take note of these delivery services you can avail of while staying safe at home in Cebu

5. Yoyi’s Pastries & Desserts – Cebu

Available on FoodPanda

For delivery book via Lalamove or Mr. Speedy

Call 511-9384 | 0917 530 1344 for orders

https://facebook.com/yoyispastriesanddesserts

Aside from various displays of their must-try pastries and desserts, Yoyi’s Cakes and Pastries Cebu has a wide variety of classic treats as well, from brownies, butterscotch to silvanas!

Your grandparents will certainly thank you if you gift them some sweet treats this Grandparents’ Day.

For delivery book via Maxim or Lalamove

Call 0936 711 3010 for orders

https://facebook.com/jncacao

Here’s another sweet treat for your grandparents that has a perfect mix of dark chocolate flavors.

JN Cacao offers its specialties from the best-selling Cacao Mango Float to their classic Cacao Chunks Chocolates. These are just a few of the variety of cacao products that JN Cacao has for your grandparents.

JN Cacao ensures that their products only use the best quality cacao beans for an excellent and authentic taste in all their products and beverages perfect for our beloved lolos and lolas.

Call (032) 888 3790 for orders and inquiries

http://www.ayalamalls.com

Worried that you might not be able to go out and buy from your favorite mall? Fret not as Ayala Center Cebu has your back. Through their website, you can safely browse from the comfort of your homes and order from your favorite restaurants or shop from your favorite stores.

Aside from that, Ayala Center Cebu has also launched ANA (Ayala Neighborhood Assistant) on Facebook, where you can simply fill up an order form and just wait as it assists you in getting the necessities you need.

Order some baked scallops from Hukad at Ayala Center Cebu for your appetizers this Grandparent’s Day.

Available in GrabFood

http://www.robinsonsmalls.com/

Robinsons Galleria Cebu’s wide selection of food favorites and familiar flavors will surely give you a lot of options to order from for your in-house celebrations for any occasion.

Robinsons Galleria Cebu’s shopping and dining selections include homegrown Cebuano retail stores and restaurants like Ding How Dimsum where you can order their delicious steamed rice. /rcg