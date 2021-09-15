Lapu-Lapu City inoculates market vendors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Vendors from the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market were vaccinated with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine during the vaccination activity held here on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Market administrator Maria Elena Caballes said that before the activity, they’ve already master listed around 600 vendors who signified to be inoculated.

Vendors are included in the A4 priority group or those who are considered essential workers in the vaccination rollout.

“Amo na silang gilista daan, para dili na sad mi maglisod sa pag-identify niadtong gustong magpabakuna karong adlawa,” Caballes said.

The Lapu-Lapu City Public Market has around 750 eligible vendors, excluding those who are working in the market as helpers, among others.

Richie Sampan, 26 years old, vegetable slicer, said that he agreed to be vaccinated to protect himself from the virus.

“Dili man gud mi pasudlon sa merkado pod kung dili mi magpabakuna,” Sampan said.

Sampan is also afraid that he might not be able to travel back to his hometown in Mindanao if he will not have himself vaccinated.

Caballes said that those who were not able to avail of the vaccine today can still visit the different vaccination sites in the city. /rcg

