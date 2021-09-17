Gov’t irons out VaxCertPH system for launch in more regions

MANILA, Philippines — The government is eyeing to soon launch VaxCertPH or the country’s portal for the issuance of digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in more regions after it irons out the system and the data sent by local government units (LGUs), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Friday.

In a televised briefing, DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Regions 3 (Central Luzon) and 4 (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Palawan), Metro Cebu and Metro Davao can soon expect to get their digital vaccine certificates from the platform VaxCertPH.

“Maayos naman yung ating soft launch, nakakasumite naman yung mga LGUs natin ng datos pero inaayos natin yung quality of the data. Minsan kasi may problema on data quality, minsan nagkakamali sa pag-encode yung ating mga encoders from the LGU level,” Malaya said.

(Our soft launch did well, LGUs were able to submit data but we are still fixing the quality of these data. Sometimes, there are problems with data quality when encoders from the LGU level make errors.)

“Once this is fully completed by the various local government units, pwede na po natin ito buksan para sa ibang mga tao. Eventually, ang plano po namin ay ma-launch na rin ito sa Region 3, Region 4, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao,” he added.

(Once this is fully completed by the various local government units, we may also open this for other people. Eventually, the plan is to launch this in Region 3, Region 4, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao.)

The VaxCertPH was launched last September 6 but the service was only limited to overseas Filipino workers and Filipinos in Metro Manila who will travel abroad.

The portal relies on data submitted by LGUs through the vaccination information management system or VIMS.

It is the Department of Information and Communications Technology that developed the system and will manage it for the Department of Health.

/MUF

