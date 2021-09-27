Cepca online chess crowns new champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament crowned new champions last Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Cepca crowned International Master (IM) Barlo Nadera and Nicanor Cuizon as champions of their respective categories, ending the reign of usual champions such as Kristina Belano, Jimmy Ty Jr. and National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr.

The 55-year-old IM Nadera, a former Chess Olympian from Southwestern University (SWU), dominated the All-Cepcans and Ladies category that featured a nine-round Swiss system competition with his 7.5-point performance.

He bested Ty Jr., who settled for second place with 7.0 points.

Third to sixth placers were NM ENriquez Jr. (6.0), Michael Tinga (6.0), Jasper Norman Montejo (6.0), and Amado Olea Jr. (6.0), respectively. Although they each scored 6.0 points, they were ranked according to their total tie-break points.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old Cuizon scored 24 points to rule the Group B and Ladies category that featured an arena-style blitz competition.

Sheila Khan Sepanton settled for second place with 22 points while Eladio Lim III completed the top three in the category with 18 points.

Joseleo Cortes salvaged fourth place with 18 points as well but earned lower tie-break points. Reynaldo Flores placed fifth with 17 points.

Last Sunday’s tournament was sponsored Olea Jr.

/bmjo

