Familiar names, unfamiliar faces: A Marcos, an Aquino file COCs

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | October 04,2021 - 07:02 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A Marcos filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Sunday, the sole aspiring president to do so on the third day of the week-long filing of COCs.

No, he’s not Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. but Tiburcio Marcos, who is running independently.

He filed his COC through a representative at 11:03 a.m. at the Harbor Garden Tent of  Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay.

Meanwhile, another candidate with a familiar surname, Luz “Lala Ganda” Aquino filed her COC for senator, also through a representative at 11:15 a.m.

Marcos is the eighth aspirant to file a COC for president so far, while Aquino is the 22nd aspirant to file a COC for senator.

No aspiring vice presidents filed their COC, while only four senatorial candidates filed their own, including Aquino, on the same day.

The aspiring senators are:

  • Najar “Jinggoy” Salih, Indepentent
  • Luz “Lala Ganda” Aquino, Independent
  • former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Pwerse ng Masang Pilipino
  • former Otso Diretso bet Samira Gutoc, Aksyon Demoktratiko

Nine party-list groups, meanwhile, filed their Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA):

  • ABONO
  • 1 – UTAP
  • VOICE Philippines
  • MANIBELA
  • PATROL
  • 1A SECAP
  • ACT ONE
  • ILOCANO DEFENDERS
  • 4Ps

