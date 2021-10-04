Familiar names, unfamiliar faces: A Marcos, an Aquino file COCs

MANILA, Philippines — A Marcos filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Sunday, the sole aspiring president to do so on the third day of the week-long filing of COCs.

No, he’s not Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. but Tiburcio Marcos, who is running independently.

He filed his COC through a representative at 11:03 a.m. at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay.

Meanwhile, another candidate with a familiar surname, Luz “Lala Ganda” Aquino filed her COC for senator, also through a representative at 11:15 a.m.

Marcos is the eighth aspirant to file a COC for president so far, while Aquino is the 22nd aspirant to file a COC for senator.

No aspiring vice presidents filed their COC, while only four senatorial candidates filed their own, including Aquino, on the same day.

The aspiring senators are:

Najar “Jinggoy” Salih, Indepentent

Luz “Lala Ganda” Aquino, Independent

former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, Pwerse ng Masang Pilipino

former Otso Diretso bet Samira Gutoc, Aksyon Demoktratiko

Nine party-list groups, meanwhile, filed their Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA):

ABONO

1 – UTAP

VOICE Philippines

MANIBELA

PATROL

1A SECAP

ACT ONE

ILOCANO DEFENDERS

4Ps

