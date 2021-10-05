Miss World PH 2021 Tracy Perez nagkasugat-sugat matapos tumumba ng 2 beses sa stage

NAGKASUGAT-SUGAT si Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez matapos madulas at bumagsak nang dalawang beses habang rumarampa sa stage.

Unang tumumba ang Pinay beauty queen bago ang announcement of winners kung saan tinulungan pa siya ng pageant host na si Xian Lim at ng isa sa mga kapwa niya kandidata.

At muli siyang natumba matapos itanghal na Miss World Philippines 2021 kung saan tumalsik din ang suot niyang korona.

Ngunit sa kabila nito, nagawa pa rin ni Tracy na tumayo at tapusin ang kanyang “first walk” at ibandera ang kanyang pagkapanalo bilang bagong reyna at pinakamagandang babae sa buong mundo.

Ang paniwala ng mga nakapanood sa nasabing national pageant, namintig at napagod na ang mga paa ni Tracy dahil sa halos anim na oras na itinagal ng grand coronation night.

“Actually marami po akong sugat-sugat ngayon because of my fall. But sinabi ko na lang masugatan na ako kahit ilang sugat, happy pa rin ako kasi nakuha ko pa rin ‘yung crown,” pahayag ni Tracy sa panayam ng GMA.

“We have already prepared while joining the competition, so it’s really about consistency and having that determination,” aniya pa.

Bukod sa titulo at korona, naiuwi rin ng dalaga ang Ms. Bench Body, Best in Swimsuit at apat pang special awards.

Pinatunayan din ni Tracy sa question and answer portion ang taglay niyang talino nang sagutin ang tanong kung ano ang dapat matutunan ng publiko sa nangyayaring health crisis sa buong mundo.

Sagot ni Tracy, “After this pandemic, I hope that we never take for granted the family that we have, taking care of our health, and taking care of the people that protect us— our leaders, our front liners.

“We should always give importance to those people. We may not see the efforts that they give out, but most definitely, they are our modern heroes and for that, we should always be grateful and we should always stick with them and pray for them,” aniya pa.

Si Tracy ang magiging representative ng Pilipinas sa 70th Miss World pageant sa darating na December at gaganapin sa Puerto Rico.

