Ely Buendia says Eraserheads reunion tweet ‘half-serious joke’; Raymund Marasigan thinks ‘meaning is beyond tweet’

Ely Buendia finally clarified his tweet where he answered a fan with a joke that the Eraserheads might have a reunion if Vice President Leni Robredo runs for President. Meanwhile, former bandmate and drummer Raymund Marasigan explained to fans that Buendia’s tweet, while funny, is something he does not consider political, and may be carrying a meaning beyond the actual tweet.

This comes after fans immediately asked Buendia via Twitter about him fulfilling a reunion since Robredo has already announced her bid for the presidency last Thursday.

Amid clamor from netizens, the former Eraserheads frontman explained that his statement is a “half-serious joke,” in a KTX press conference via ABS-CBN yesterday, Oct. 9, for his upcoming online concert “Superproxies.”

“That answer was far from a political post. I do respect and admire Leni. If I were to vote, she’s my top candidate right now,” Buendia was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, even prior to Robredo’s announcement of her candidacy which sent Eraserheads fans clamoring for the reunion, Marasigan gave his comment in an episode of his “Offstage Hang” podcast via YouTube last week, Oct. 3.

“Sometimes, the meaning is beyond the tweet,” he told fans. “Personally, I don’t think about it politically. I thought it was funny.”

He also admitted he was not aware of any plans to reunite with his former bandmates, saying that they do not communicate with each other a lot.

“If it’s anything about the ‘Heads playing together, my policy with my management is [to] tell me about it when I’m ready to sign and rehearse,” he added.

The Eraserheads — composed of Buendia, Marasigan, guitarist Marcus Adoro and bassist Buddy Zabala — disbanded in 2002. The groups is beloved for their hits “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Magasin” and “Pare Ko,” among many others. While they have done reunion shows before, the band’s loyal fandom still constantly asks for further reunion projects of the four. JB

RELATED STORIES:

Ely Buendia, Michael V. urge public to register, vote in elections: ‘Don’t let anyone bully you’

Raymund Marasigan confirms ‘Minsan’ is not about Eraserheads: ‘We’re not close’