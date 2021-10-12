Cebu City sees 3.8K registrants on first day of minors vaccination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City saw a total of 3,867 registrants in just a day for the launching of the vaccination program for 12 to 17 years old minors in the city.

According to the data of the Vaccination Operations Center (VOC) at least 3,390 minors registered and another 478 youngsters registered with co-morbidities.

In the recent statements of the City Health Department (CHD), they will be prioritizing children with comorbidities in the vaccination, just as they did with the adult vaccination.

They will need to be accompanied by their guardians and they must also present a medical certificate.

The children will have two choices of the vaccines, Moderna or Pfizer, but the actual inoculation will only depend on what’s available. These are the two brands with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the age group.

How To Register a Minor in Vaccination Program

The city government encourages parents to register their children as early as now. The parent must go to the website PaBakunaTa.com and follow the steps below.

Go to the portal and choose the box, “Minor 12-17.”

If the parent or guardian is vaccinated in Cebu City, he or she must provide his or her vaccination details in the next step. The vaccine number can be found by scanning the QR code of one’s vaccine card and copying the last numbers in the http address found at the top of the search bar.

If the parent or guardian successfully completes Step 2, the data is immediately carried over to the next information. If not, the parent or guardian must provide their personal information.

Once all information is provided, click on “Register Child”, which will lead to another page that would allow the parent or guardian to input the child’s details.







It must be noted that the parent or guardian must agree to the conditions of the registration in relation to the Data Privacy Act before they can submit the registration.

Wait for the schedule. The Cebu City VAX will inform the parents when their children will be scheduled for vaccination. ###

