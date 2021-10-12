Victoria Velasquez Vincent turns down offer to represent New Zealand in Miss Universe 2021

DALAGUETE, Philippines—Miss Universe Philippines 2021 – Charity Victoria Velasquez Vincent took to Instagram to share that she has been offered to represent New Zealand in the upcoming Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

In a lengthy post, Vincent said the offer came after the finals night of the Miss Universe Philippines last September 30, 2021.

“Shortly after the MUPH coronation night, I was offered to be Miss Universe New Zealand 2021,” she wrote.

The 26-year-old beauty queen said it took her a whole week of “contemplation and countless discussions” together with her family, friends and her team to finally make a decision.

Vincent was grateful for the opportunity but said she had to turn down the offer.

“So many people will say I’m crazy for turning down this opportunity, but I had to choose what I know in my heart was the right thing to do,” she said.

Velasquez also addressed bashers who would comment about her Filipina features since she is more of a mestiza because of her Irish descent.

Furthermore, she thanked both the Miss Universe New Zealand and the Miss Universe Philippines organizations for the opportunity.

“My heart is, and always will be here to serve the Philippines. Some may say I’m not Filipina enough, and that’s ok. I know who I am. I know what I stand for. I am a Filipina.

Thank you to the MUNZ org for your kindness. I am endlessly grateful that you had faith in me and offered me the opportunity of a lifetime 🇳🇿

Thank you to the MUPH org for offering your support regardless of what I decided to do 🇵🇭

I am so excited to see what the future holds for us, Philippines.

Victoria Velasquez VincentMiss Universe Philippines 2021 – Charity,” she wrote.

Vincent was born and raised in New Zealand.

She represented Cavite in the MUPH 2021 pageant and was crowned Miss Universe Philippines – Charity, one of the two new titles of the organization.

