Cebu City Jail warden hopes more PDLs to graduate from ALS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The jail warden of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory hopes that more of their Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) will also finish the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory said this after 122 Persons Deprived of Liberty attended their ALS graduation and Moving Up Ceremony last October 15, 2021.

Abueva said that most of their detainees voluntarily enrolled themselves in ALS as they hoped they would still be able to finish their education while they were serving time in the facility.

“Kasagaran gud ana nila despite sa ilang situation diri hopeful gyud sila nga makacontinue sila, makaeskwela sila, mahuman sila sa junior high sa paggawas nila gamay nalang ilang humanun para at least makagawas sila, magamit sad nila sa gawas,” Abueva said.

(Most of them are hopeful that despite their situation, they can continue learning and finish junior high so that when they will be released from jail, they will be able to continue studying and use their learning outside.)

“As long as naay mga PDL nga nagneed og education, atoa gyud na i provide. In fact pag assume nako diri, gipahimuan nako og usa ka room nga layo sa kadaghanan para dili mawala ang educational environment during sa ilang mga klase sa ALS,” he added.

(As long as there are PDLs who need education, we will provide it. In fact, when I assumed here, we provided them a room that they can use instilling the educational environment that they need to focus on in their ALS classes.)

As long as there are PDLs who needed education, the facility will provide them. In fact, there are around 20 volunteer teachers that facilitate PDLs in their learning process. These volunteers, Abuvea said, were those professionals who were also detained inside the facility. They were assisted by some personnel of the city jail.

Of the 122 graduates, 102 graduated from high school while 20 others finished their elementary years. The ages of these graduates ranged from their 20s to 50 years old.

Alternative Learning System is a parallel learning system in the Philippines that provides opportunities for out-of-school-youth and adult learners to have access to education aside from the formal education system or those classroom-based.

/dbs

