Explosive Kumbati 11 fight card unfolds tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym stalwarts and their respective opponents passed the official weigh-in for “Kumbati 11” slated tomorrow, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

The four-bout fight card will be headlined by Christian “The Bomb” Araneta trading leathers with Arnold Garde.

Araneta tipped the weighing scales at 111.8-pounds while Garde weighed in at 112.6lbs for their 10-round non-title bout.

The 26-year old Araneta (20-2, 16KOs) of Borbon town, northern Cebu will try to duplicate his July 16 knockout victory against Richard Claveras in Talisay City, south Cebu.

Araneta knocked out Claveras in the first round three months after losing to African Sevinathi Nonthshinga in their IBF world light flyweight title eliminator in South Africa.

This time, he faces Garde (10-10-3, 4KOs) who has lost four bouts since 2019.

Meanwhile, Araneta’s stablemate Tomjune “War Dog” Mangubat and his opponent Allan Villanueva of Big Yellow Boxing Gym also passed the weigh-in.

Mangubat (14-2-1,11KOs) weighed in at 133lbs while Villanueva (11-1,8KOs) was slightly heavier at 133.5lbs to schedule their 10-round, non-title showdown.

The rest of the undercard bouts feature Omega Boxing Gym prospects Franco Serafica and Benny Cañete going up against John Kenan Villaflor and Mark Jequinto, respectively.

Serafica (6-1, 3KOs) weighed in at 127lbs while Villaflor (8-7-4, 2KOs) tipped the scales at 125lbs.

The unbeaten Cañete (3-0, 2KOs) weighed in at 118.6lbs and Jequinto (4-7-1) at 117.8lbs.

