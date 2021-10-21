Parents of missing 12-year-old girl asks public to help them find her

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The parents of the 12-year-old minor who went missing on Monday, October 18, have appeared at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to ask the help of the police and the public in finding her.

Paolo Romeo Alam-Alam, the father of missing Mikaela Ayesha Alam-Alam, said in an interview that they were not at home when Mikaela left since they are both working in the city.

At that time, Mikaela was with her nanny, her one-year-old sibling, and her brother-in-law.

Police said a certain Jea Mae, also 12, and a classmate of Michaela who resides in barangay Pasil in Cebu City went to Mikaela’s house around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18.

Jea Mae is also missing as of this posting.

Paolo said that the nanny saw Jea visit the house but did not bother since she knew the minor. Mikaela was residing in Tierra Grande Residence, Lawaan I in Talisay City.

Jea is Mikaela’s classmate from Grade 1 to Grade 5 and is already an orphan. She was under the care of her cousin, police said.

“Mga around 5, iyang [Mikaela] giingnan among yaya nga e stroller nato si baby. Niana among yaya nga sige. Pagka anha sa gate sa among yaya ug ang akong 1-year-old nga baby, niana si Mikaela nga ‘Yaya, unya nalang kay muapas rako, mag bike rako’…Mao natoy last nga communication nila. Pagbalik sa among yaya, wala na, ang bike nagbabag na sa gate namo unya nanawag siya pero wala man gihapon,” Paolo said.

When their nanny checked inside the house, Mikaela was no longer there, and that some of her clothes were no longer found.

Paolo added that his big black backpack bag was what Mikaela used. Paolo disclosed that Mikaela and Jea’s sudden disappearance was planned.

Paolo further said that the two were caught in a security camera outside the subdivision. A concerned citizen sent photos of the security camera to them.

“Wala mi mag expect kay hilumon man gud nang bata-a. Wala mi signs nga nakita, nga nasuko siya namo, wala. Mag sige na sila’g chat (Jea and Mikaela) pero di man gud ko magsigeg tan-aw sa ilang chat, nag tuo rako nga mga binata ra nga pag chat,especially karon nga pandemic, di kagawas. So ako lang gi tolerate nga sige pag gadget lang diha, pag communicate sa imong mga friends,” Paolo added.

Paolo further said that Mikaela intentionally left her phone in the house so she could not be reached. She also deactivated her Facebook account. Mikaela’s cellular phone is already in the custody of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) to extract necessary information that could lead to the whereabouts of the two.

Paolo said Jea and Mikaela were close friends.

Jea Mae is also no longer reachable as of this posting. Paolo added that around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, October 18, a restaurant owner also saw that two eating in a restaurant located in Minglanilla town.

Mikaela’s family has reported this to Talisay City Police Station but as of now, they do not have information yet of the two.

Paolo further believes that these two are only around Cebu City areas since last Tuesday, October 19, they received information that around 2:00 p.m. Jea was positively identified by an informant who saw her in Colon Street with three other minors.

With that, he appeals to those who have knowledge about the girls’ whereabouts to report to them or inform the nearest police station.

The family can be reached through 09177221126/09471053309/09380576459.

“Nabalaka lang jod ko kung asa sila nagpuyo karon labi na nga puro sila minors, 12 years old pa intawon. Kanang bata-a intawn, di pa gale na siya ka handle sa iyang kaugalingon maong makasab-an namo usahay kay dili paman siya ingun ana ka responsible,” he said.

Paolo said that they appeared in CCPO to ask for help to locate the whereabouts of Mikaela.

“Possible na siya nga nangluod siya kay kitang ginikanan kay usahay makapangasaba ta kay ang bata magpabadlong which is normal ra sa ginikanan. Pero wala gyud namo na gibunalan nga full force gyud, kusi lang gyud…Mika, inday, ate, pauli na intawon kay naghuwat nami, ako si papa nimo, si mama nimo, si baby nag sige nag panawag nimo. Gimingaw na kaayo mi nimo. Palihug intawon pauli na sa balay. Ayaw kabalaka kay wala mi kalagot nimo, dili mi masuko nimo,” he added.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO said that they will help and coordinate with other police stations in finding the two minors, Jea and Mikaela.

The two other minors who went missing were not yet reported to their office. With that, Parilla appeals to the family to report the incident to them so they will also be assisted.

